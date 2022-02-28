NEW YORK — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 125-109 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Best performance: James Harden has as many best performances (two) as games played (two) with the Sixers. The point guard followed up Friday’s double-double by finishing with 29 points, a season-high tying 16 assists, 10 rebounds, and a season-high five steals. Harden made 8 of 14 shots and went 10-for-10 from the foul line. He had 15 points, 10 assists, and four steals in the first half.

Worst performance: Furkan Korkmaz nudged out Sixers teammate Tobias Harris for this award. Korkmaz was held scoreless in 13 minutes, 34 seconds of action while missing both of his shots. He also committed a turnover and recorded an assist. Harris was the leading candidate for this award until making his final three shots. Before that, the power forward was 0-for-6 from the field.

Best defensive performance: How could someone not give this to Harden? He doesn’t have the reputation of being a stellar defender. But you wouldn’t know by watching him repeatedly nab steals against the Knicks. His five steals tied the career high he set against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 9, 2016.

Worst statistic: The Knicks were horrible from the foul line. They made just 22 of 35 foul shots (62.9%).

Best statistic: The Sixers literally couldn’t miss from the foul line in the fourth quarter. They made all 12 of their free throws. Joel Embiid made six. Harden had four, while Harris hit two.

Best individual statistic: Embiid was a beast from the foul line. The Sixers center made an NBA season-high 23 foul shots in a career-high 27 attempts.

His 27 attempts are the most in a league game since Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis had that many against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 29. 2019.

Best of the best: Harden made history after a stellar night. He became the first player in NBA history to have at least 25 points and 12 assists in his first two games with a new team.