Converting Pelle’s contract had been the plan since the 45th and final day of his two-way contract passed on Jan. 22, after a game against the Toronto Raptors. Instead of waiving a player at that time to create a spot, the Sixers chose to first see if they could make a trade to create an opening. As a result, Pelle and his agent, Tod Seidel, had to remain patient with the Sixers, hoping something would eventually work out.