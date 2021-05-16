So who’s going to play for the 76ers?

The team has seven players listed on the NBA injury report for Sunday night’s regular-season finale against the Orlando Magic at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Magic (21-50) listed seven players sidelined and two more as questionable.

For the Sixers (48-23), Joel Embiid is listed as probable with a non-COVID-19 illness. Furkan Korkmaz (sprained right ankle) and Shake Milton (right knee soreness) are also listed as probable.

Embiid, Korkmaz, and Milton were also listed as probable for Friday’s game against the Magic with the same ailments and still ended up playing. Embiid also played in Thursday’s game against the Heat in Miami.

Meanwhile, Danny Green (left hip recovery), Ben Simmons (back stiffness), Seth Curry (right hip recovery), and Matisse Thybulle (bruised left hand) are questionable.

Tobias Harris is the only Sixers starter not on the list.

Former Sixers Michael Carter-Williams (out since April 14; left ankle sprain), Markelle Fultz (out since Jan. 8; torn ACL left knee), and James Ennis III (hasn’t played since April 30; sore right calf) are among the sidelined Orlando players. Jonathan Isaac (out all season; left knee recovery), Chuma Okeke (hasn’t played since April 28; left ankle sprain), Otto Porter Jr. (out since April 1; left foot pain), and Terrence Ross (last played April 16; back spasms) are the others. Wendell Carter Jr. (left eye abrasion) and R.J. Hampton (right ankle sprain) are questionable.

The Sixers clinched the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed with Friday’s 122-97 outcome. Meanwhile, the Magic are the tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the league’s third-worst record.