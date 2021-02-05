In this Locked on 76ers episode, host Keith Pompey says the Sixers can’t use Ben Simmons’ being unavailable as an excuse for their 121-105 blowout loss Thursday to a Portland Trail Blazers squad without Dame Lillard, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Derrick Jones Jr., Nassir Little, and Zach Collins.
He also says, even though Joel Embiid was en fuego in the second quarter, the Sixers would have benefited from better ball movement. And he talks about their stretch coming up, starting with Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.