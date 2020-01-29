Best performance: I know this night was all about the Sixers’ tribute to Kobe Bryant and Joel Embiid’s honoring him by wearing No. 24 in his first game back from injury. But if you watched the game, you would know why I’m giving this award to Raul Neto. Sixers coach Brett Brown stayed with the reserve point guard in the first half, and he delivered. Neto scored all of his season-high 19 points in the first half on 7-for-8 shooting in 15 minutes, 26 seconds. He didn’t play in the third quarter and missed two shots in 5:18 of action in the fourth. Neto finished at a game-best plus-15, meaning the Sixers outscored the Warriors by 15 points with him on the floor.