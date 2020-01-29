Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 115-104 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: I know this night was all about the Sixers’ tribute to Kobe Bryant and Joel Embiid’s honoring him by wearing No. 24 in his first game back from injury. But if you watched the game, you would know why I’m giving this award to Raul Neto. Sixers coach Brett Brown stayed with the reserve point guard in the first half, and he delivered. Neto scored all of his season-high 19 points in the first half on 7-for-8 shooting in 15 minutes, 26 seconds. He didn’t play in the third quarter and missed two shots in 5:18 of action in the fourth. Neto finished at a game-best plus-15, meaning the Sixers outscored the Warriors by 15 points with him on the floor.
Worst performance: I have to give this to former Villanova standout Eric Paschall. The Warriors rookie reserve forward missed four of his six shots en route to finishing with four points. He also had as many turnovers as rebounds (three) and couldn’t stay out of foul trouble, accumulating five fouls.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Draymond Green. The Warriors’ three-time All-Star had a game-high three blocks and added a steal. This marked the fourth time this season that the 2016-17 defensive player of the year blocked three shots.
Worst statistic: This goes to Alec Burks’ plus-minus. The Warriors reserve graded out at a minus-31.
Best statistic: I’m giving this to Neto’s first-half shooting. He made 7 of 8 shots (87.5%) and 3 of 4 (75%) three-pointers.
Best of the best: This goes to the Bryant tribute. Each Sixer wore either a No. 8 or a No. 24 during warmups and through the pregame ceremony to pay tribute to Bryant. There was a framed No. 33 Lower Merion jersey at center court, and nine spotlights to acknowledge all the victims of Sunday’s helicopter crash. There also were nine bell tolls to honor those who had perished. After a video tribute, the Sixers won the opening tip and took an 8-second violation. The Warriors took a 24-second violation on the ensuing possession.