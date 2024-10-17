Sixers guards Ricky Council and Tyrese Maxey address the popular ‘socks on a boat’ photo

Undrafted guard Ricky Council IV was making waves in the NBA Summer League — averaging 18.8 points on 36.8 percent shooting from the fieldm, highlighted by his 29-point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But when he wasn’t making waves on the court, he was catching waves with his teammates. And instead of his shot being wet it was…his socks?

Advertisement

During the offseason, in a photo posted on the 76ers X account, Council IV was seen in Mexico with Tyrese Maxey posing on a boat. The main focus of the photo wasn’t the beautiful view behind them or even Maxey’s Cabo straw hat. Instead, it was Council IV’s blinding white socks.

» READ MORE: Sixers president Daryl Morey’s masterful summer started with the biggest coup of his career

Maxey himself couldn’t believe it. He reposted the photo poking fun at Council IV’s fashion choices.

“Socks on the boat is ridiculous,” Maxey wrote on X.

Now, we finally get both sides of the story behind the photo thanks to a follow up interview posted on the 76ers social media accounts.

“I already had socks on,” Council IV said. “I took my shoes off like they asked. And I went on about my day. I got in the water. Think I got in the water with my socks on? I did not. I got on a jet ski. I took my socks off…The pictures were before when I had my socks on.”

But according to Maxey, Council IV’s socks stayed on the entire time — including in the water.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey wins NBA’s offseason community assist award

“He didn’t take his socks off the whole time,” Maxey said. “I don’t know. It’s funny because I remember us getting on the boat and they were saying like, ‘Alright, leave your socks and your shoes right here.’ So, like, you know. He didn’t say nothing. He just kept his socks on.”

Council IV wasn’t too happy when he heard Maxey’s side of the story.

“That’s cap,” Council IV responded. “They did not say that. Because I was, like, in front and I heard the man. He said take your shoes off. Why would he say take your socks off?”

While it’s still unclear who is telling the truth in this story, one thing is for certain, socks on a boat seems diabolical.