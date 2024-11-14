Rookie Jared McCain continues to be a ‘super bright spot’ despite the Sixers’ early-season struggles

Another night, another dominant performance by Jared McCain.

In an early 76ers campaign filled with injuries and losses, the rookie guard has been the team’s biggest bright spot. And on Wednesday, against the Cleveland Cavaliers, McCain showed why the Sixers just might have gotten a steal in him at the 16th pick in June’s NBA draft.

Advertisement

McCain finished with career highs of 34 points, 10 assists, two steals, and six three-pointers in a 114-106 loss to the Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder joined Jerry Stackhouse, Allen Iverson, and Joel Embiid as the only rookies in franchise history to score at least 100 points over four consecutive games. McCain totaled 103 points across games against the Cavs, New York Knicks (23), Charlotte Hornets (27), and Los Angeles Lakers (18).

And his 34 points are the most scored by an NBA rookie this season.

» READ MORE: Undermanned Sixers hang tough but drop to 2-9 with their latest loss to the undefeated Cavaliers

But Wednesday’s career night came while making his first career start due to the Sixers (2-9) playing without All-Stars Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Andre Drummond.

“Again, I just contribute [the career night] to my work,” said McCain. “I work so hard so I feel like I need these games. I’m starting to learn more about being a lead guard. I feel like in college [Duke] it was more off ball.

“So definitely learning the process there, cutting back on turnovers and reading the game a little slower. But then, again, I feel like I’m finding my shot whether it’s midrange, getting to the rim and obviously shooting the three.”

One knock of his offensive game has been his limitations finishing at the rim. However, he’s blossomed into a solid midrange shooter since participating in July’s NBA summer league.

The 20-year-old also does a really good job using misdirection moves while also being a three-point threat.

“Obviously, another great game for him,” coach Nick Nurse said. “I think the biggest thing was the 10 assists for me. I know 34 is a huge number. Again, he’s kind of mostly been doing it kind of one way. And to do that you are starting to … create. I felt he did a good job for the most part, getting it out to other people to get some buckets. And that’s pretty fast learning, right?

“That’s pretty fast learning because he really has taken a lot of opportunities … getting a lot of shots up, good feel for the game, playing the game the right way. So that’s the most encouraging. But he’s again, confident and playing well. And it’s certainly a super bright spot.”

» READ MORE: Jared McCain's career-night kept the scrappy Sixers afloat in loss to Cavaliers

McCain is one five Sixers to play in every game this season, thus far. His 13.5 points per game ranks fourth on the Sixers. The California native also averages 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 38.5% on three-pointers.

Against the Cavs (13-0), he went from someone Cleveland let roam freely to the top of the scouting report by game’s end.

Initially, the Cavs gave him a lot of space, switched to hard closeouts, before eventually trapping him at the end of the game. And none of that mattered, as McCain continued to get buckets.

“It’s pretty cool,” McCain said. “When you notice … they’re not helping off of me. It’s pretty cool to notice that, and it’s cool to hear Donovan Mitchell say something during the game. Like I can’t say what he exactly said, just good stuff.

“And it’s just cool people that I admired for a long time to say stuff about me and speak positively about me.”

But he’s not surprised by his success.

He’s been utilizing meditation, visualization, recovery, reading, and watching game film to become a better basketball player since high school. Falling in love with the mental side of sports has helped him be as confident as he is.

“I can go out and do a TikTok and dance and still come out and play as well as I can,” he said. “I think that just attributes to my mental. I’m always working on it and always try to improve it.”

But has his visualization involved being a full-time starter this season?

“Not quite, not quite,” he said with a smile. “Just visualize winning basketball games and finding my role. Whatever I can to help this team win, no matter what it is, I’m going to visualize that.”