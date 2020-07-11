It turns out that Ryan Broekhoff will have wait to battle for a spot in the 76ers rotation.
The sharpshooting guard did not travel with the team to the Walt Disney World complex near Orlando for the NBA restart. The Sixers didn’t have any additional information Saturday morning, as they were set to begin their first training camp practice.
The team spokesman said the organization will provide updates when appropriate.
The Australian player signed a contract to play with the Sixers during their trip to Florida. The 29-year-old last played in an NBA game on Feb. 8 as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.
He averaged 4.0 points and 10.7 minutes while shooting 40.3% from three-point range in 59 career games with Dallas.