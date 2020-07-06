On Friday, the Undefeated reported that the NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed to a list of social-justice messages players can wear on their back of their jerseys during the 22-team NBA restart at Walt Disney World. The list of names include: Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can’t Breathe; Justice; Peace; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Si Se Puede (Yes We Can); See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Liberation; Listen; Listen To Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economic; Education Reform; and Mentor.