One could argue that moving Simmons to power forward is long overdue. He played the position in his only season at Louisiana State University before the Sixers drafted him first overall in the 2016 draft. At the time, they intended to pair him with point guard Jerryd Bayless. It never worked out due to injuries. Simmons missed the entire 2016-17 season with a fractured right foot, while Bayless only played in three games due to a torn ligament in his left wrist. The following season, the Sixers were fully committed to playing Simmons at point guard even after drafting point guard Markelle Fultz first overall.