MEMPHIS — Joel Embiid ... Joel Embiid ... Joel Embiid. The 76ers are out of sync when their All-Star center doesn’t play.
Saturday night was the latest example. The Sixers suffered a 106-104 setback to the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum with Embiid sidelined with right knee pain. They’re 0-3 this season without him and 2-5 on nights when at least one member of their starting lineup doesn’t play. Here are some of the best and worst performances from Saturday’s loss:
This goes to Sixers guard Shake Milton in a losing effort.
The sixth man finished with a game-high 28 points. Fifteen of his points came in the fourth quarter. His only negative was committing five turnovers on this night. However, the main reason the Sixers were competitive on this night was because of him.
This is a tough one. People believe Ben Simmons should get it based off their social media reactions following the game. Yes, the two-time All-Star finished with a game-high seven turnovers and scored just two points in the second half. However, he had a game-high nine assists, 16 rebounds, one block and 11 points. While it would be great to see more for the third-team All-NBA selection, I had to give this to Memphis’ Dillon Brooks. Now, he did score the Grizzlies’ last basket on his lone made three-pointer with 4 minutes, 29 seconds remaining. However, he missed 10 of his 15 shot attempts en route to finishing with 11 points. He also graded out at a minus-11.
Kyle Anderson gets this one. The Memphis forward finished with two steals and two blocks.
I had to give this to the Sixers turnovers. They committed 23, which led 17 points for the Grizzlies.
This goes to Tobias Harris’ foul shooting. He shot 7-for-7.