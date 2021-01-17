This is a tough one. People believe Ben Simmons should get it based off their social media reactions following the game. Yes, the two-time All-Star finished with a game-high seven turnovers and scored just two points in the second half. However, he had a game-high nine assists, 16 rebounds, one block and 11 points. While it would be great to see more for the third-team All-NBA selection, I had to give this to Memphis’ Dillon Brooks. Now, he did score the Grizzlies’ last basket on his lone made three-pointer with 4 minutes, 29 seconds remaining. However, he missed 10 of his 15 shot attempts en route to finishing with 11 points. He also graded out at a minus-11.