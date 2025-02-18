Reading native Lonnie Walker IV agrees to two-year, $3 million deal with the Sixers

This is sort of a homecoming for Lonnie Walker IV.

The Reading native, who played AAU basketball for Delaware County-based Team Final, has agreed to a two-year, $3 million deal to play for the 76ers. The second year of Walker’s deal has a team option.

The shooting guard will return to the NBA after being bought out of his contract with Lithuania’s Basketball Club Žalgiris before Tuesday’s deadline.

Walker averaged 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in around 22 minutes a game in EuroLeague play for Žalgiris. This comes after the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft averaged 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.3 minutes over six seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets.

His best season came during the 2021-22 campaign when he averaged career highs of 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 70 games, with six starts, for the Spurs.

Walker signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Boston Celtics on Aug. 29, but was waived by the defending NBA champions on Oct. 19.

The 26-year-old worked out for the Sixers ahead of the 2018 draft following his lone season at the University of Miami.

Back then, NBA scouts raved over the 6-foot-4 shooting guard’s body control and a quick first step. Walker averaged 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.2 turnovers in 27.8 minutes with the Hurricanes as a freshman. At that time, he felt he would be a good fit for the Sixers.

Walker had drawn comparisons to Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. He said he had been told that he compared to former NBA All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, based on his athleticism while coming out of college.

Now, he’ll get an opportunity to show what he can do in a Sixers’ uniform.