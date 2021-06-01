It was definitely a bad night for the 76ers.

The Sixers’ team plane broke down following Monday night’s 122-114 Game 4 loss to the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena. As a result, the team was forced to bus back from the Washington area and didn’t arrive in Philadelphia until 6 a.m.

All this happened after Joel Embiid exited the game late in the first quarter with right knee soreness. A source said the team was being cautious by not reinserting him back into the game. The MVP candidate was scheduled to get an MRI Tuesday morning.

Embiid’s knee buckled while taking a hard fall on his backside when Robin Lopez blocked his driving layup with 4 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first quarter. After getting up gingerly, Embiid sat on the bench during a timeout and returned to the game.

He stretched out his back before resuming play. Embiid also felt soreness in his right knee. He was subbed out of the game with 36.5 seconds remaining in the quarter. Embiid then went to the locker room. Moments later, the team’s trainer and doctor went to the locker room to attend to Embiid.

Embiid spent the second quarter in the locker room being evaluated. The team announced at halftime that he wouldn’t return due to knee soreness.

Due to their travel problems, the Sixers canceled Tuesday’s media available. The team will host the Wizards in Game 5 of the opening-round series in front of a capacity crowd on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers have a commanding 3-1 series advantage in the best-of-seven format.