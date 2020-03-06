Harris (6) and Horford (5) combined to score 11 of the Sixers’ first 15 points. That enabled them to take a nine-point cushion 7 minutes, 48 seconds into the first quarter. Philly went on a take a commanding 30-18 lead. However, the Sixers took out Horford and Harris and the Kings responded with a 12-0 run to knot the score with 47.8 seconds remaining in the quarter.