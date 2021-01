In this Locked on 76ers podcast, Keith Pompey dissects the Sixers’ 119-104 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. He says Tobias Harris didn’t get help from the Sixers’ other starters on a night that Joel Embiid was sidelined because of back tightness. The Sixers, Pompey adds, need to get more out of All-Star Ben Simmons in these situations.