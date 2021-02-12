PORTLAND, Ore. — The 76ers have done a good job closing out games this season.
Not Thursday night.
A late foul and a turnover on the ensuing possession in the final 3.1 seconds led the Blazers to a 118-114 victory at the Moda Center. The Sixers (18-8) can only hope this is a learning experience with the two toughest games of their West Coast road trip approaching.
Here’s the best and worst awards from the loss to the Blazers (14-10):
Carmelo Anthony gets this. Yes, I’m giving this to the Blazers reserve power forward on a night Portland point guard Dame Lillard had 30 points and Sixers center Joel Embiid led all scorers with 35. Anthony gets it for his clutch play in the fourth quarter. Seventeen of Anthony’s points came in the fourth quarter on 6-for-8 shooting. He made 3 of 4 three-pointers in the quarter. Two of his points came after Tobias Harris fouled him with 3.1 seconds remaining. He finished with 24 points for the game.
Harris gets this. It’s a good thing that Sixers don’t play the Blazers again this regular season. That’s because Harris, once again, had a tough time guarding Anthony. Harris also had a tough time making shots. In addition to missing 8 of 12 shots attempts while scoring 17 points, he was a game-worst minus-14.
Embiid gets this one slightly over Ben Simmons. The Sixers center was a defensive presence, finishing with two blocks.
This goes to the Sixers’ three-point shooting. They missed 21 of 27 attempts.
This goes to the Blazers’ foul shooting. They made 21 of 23 foul shots.