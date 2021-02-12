Carmelo Anthony gets this. Yes, I’m giving this to the Blazers reserve power forward on a night Portland point guard Dame Lillard had 30 points and Sixers center Joel Embiid led all scorers with 35. Anthony gets it for his clutch play in the fourth quarter. Seventeen of Anthony’s points came in the fourth quarter on 6-for-8 shooting. He made 3 of 4 three-pointers in the quarter. Two of his points came after Tobias Harris fouled him with 3.1 seconds remaining. He finished with 24 points for the game.