Meanwhile, Ben Simmons finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and five turnovers. Joel Embiid, who went scoreless in a loss at Toronto on Nov. 25, had 10 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists. He made 3 of 7 shots and went 4-for-6 from the foul line. However, he committed seven turnovers after posting eight in Thursday’s loss to Washington, and said he didn’t feel that he redeemed himself for the previous game against the Raptors.