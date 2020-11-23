The 76ers have joined with Toyota as part of their Stars and Stripes platform and Operation Gratitude in donating 1,000 co-branded face masks and 275 care kits — one for every veteran — to the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia.
The presentation will be made on Monday morning
Care kits include hygiene items, nonperishable foods, and homemade items such as knitted scarves.
“We want to continue to be able to recognize the importance of engaging and showcasing our relationship and the stories of different military members, what they do, and how we can give back and show our support,” Jill Snodgrass, Sixers vice president of sponsorships and activations, said in a phone interview.
Throughout November, the 76ers are encouraging fans to send digital postcards to active-duty military at home and abroad, as well as local veterans. Those who send digital postcards can win basketball-related prizes. Here’s how.
This is the sixth year that the Sixers and Toyota have incorporated their Stars and Stripes platform. Typically, there is a Military Appreciation Night on Veterans Day. With the NBA season not starting until Dec. 22 this year, there couldn’t be a Veterans Day event, but the Sixers will be looking to honor the military throughout the season.
“You will see touch points during the year with our military salute at the game,” Snodgrass said. “Hopefully, we will be able to tell people’s stories and give them the platform and recognition that they deserve.”