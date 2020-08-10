Granted, the Sixers aren’t built like the Blazers. But maybe that’s part of the problem — not that they lack a Damian Lillard, but that they lack a player who can do what Richardson and Burks did against the Blazers more frequently. Heading into the season, the hope was that Richardson would be that player, but he isn’t an elite ballhandler, and he does not regularly score with the efficiency that we saw out of him on Sunday. Aside from occasional flashes from Burks, the Sixers don’t have anybody else. Even when healthy, Simmons has yet to show a consistent ability to win possessions the way elite scorers do. And he simply isn’t a break-you-down ballhandler.