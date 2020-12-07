Doc Rivers is taking a positive approach to a less than ideal start to the season.
The 76ers coach only had 13 available players at Monday’s training camp practice, partly due to COVID-19 protocol and waiting for a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder to become official.
“It’s actually been very effective, too,” Rivers said of the limited bodies. “What happens in camp a lot is you have 19, 20 guys. Guys don’t get a lot of reps. I will tell you, Ben [Simmons] and Joel [Embiid] are saying they are getting a lot of reps right now. And I think it is good.”
That’s one way to look at it. However, one has to believe that Rivers would prefer to have his full roster participating in training camp.
First-round pick Tyrese Maxey and veteran Mike Scott both tested positive for COVID-19 while another unidentified player had inconclusive results, according to a league source. They can’t join the team until they pass the NBA’s COVID protocol. Matisse Thybulle has been hampered by a sore ankle. Meanwhile, Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson can’t join the team until after their trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder becomes official Tuesday.
As a rookie, Maxey is at a big disadvantage being sidelined. He’s missing valuable time in his introduction to the NBA.
Maxey has been watching the practices through Zoom to stay engaged and informed.
“After the practice, he gets with one of our assistant coaches, and they try to walk him through the practice again,” Rivers said. “So at least visually, he’s seeing it twice and they try to walk him through the practice again.”
While reviewing practice, the assistant coach points out spots that Maxey would be in during certain plays.
“I’m hoping he’s that type of learner,” Rivers said of the combo guard the team drafted 21st overall out of Kentucky on Nov. 18.
The Sixers waived recent Exhibit 10 signees Lamine Diane and Justin Robinson Monday. The team’s roster had been set at 20 players. The moves enable the Sixers to have room to officially acquire Green and Ferguson from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Diane and Robinson will most likely play for the Sixers G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal that guarantees that Robinson will receive a training-camp invitation. Exhibit 10 players get bonuses of up to $50,000 to sign with a team’s G League affiliate if waived. They have to play for the affiliate for at least 60 days to get paid.
Rivers stopped himself from answering the first question of his media availability to honor John Smallwood.
Mr. Smallwood passed away on Sunday after a long illness at the age of 55. He was a longtime sports writer and columnist for the Daily News, and later The Inquirer.
“Before I start, I want to send out my condolences to John Smallwood’s family,” Rivers said. “He’s a pioneer in our business, a Black columnist. Not just for Philadelphia, but for the entire States. So I just want to send my condolences and recognition of what he has done for everyone.”