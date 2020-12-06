Three positive tests for COVID-19 greeted the Sixers as they began training camp on Sunday.
First-round pick Tyrese Maxey, veteran power forward Mike Scott, and an unidentified player are not with the team while waiting to clear coronavirus protocols. The players all tested positive, according to league sources.
They are expected to join the team in the coming days.
There were 48 positive tests for COVID-19 out of the 546 NBA players tested from Nov. 24 to last Monday. The testing was part of the initial return-to-market testing phase. The league is scheduled to test all of its players throughout the season.
A player who tests positive and remains asymptomatic must refrain from workouts for 10 days. Afterward, he’ll have to work out individually for two days and must pass a cardiac screening before participating in full-team workouts.
As a result, a player will miss a minimum of 12 days if he tests positive. The Sixers’ first preseason game is against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 15. They’ll open the season at home against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 23.
The Sixers selected Maxey with the 21st overall pick in the Nov. 18 draft.
Maxey was a second-team All-SEC performer at Kentucky after averaging 14 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in his lone college season. The combo guard, who was projected to be selected in the teens, was a first-round steal for the Sixers.
Scott averaged 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 17.8 minutes in 68 games with 11 starts last season. This will be his ninth season in the NBA, his third with the Sixers.
The Sixers signed Justin Robinson to an Exhibit 10 contract on Sunday.
The 6-foot-1 point guard in his second year out of Virginia Tech is a likely candidate to play for the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal that guarantees that Robinson will receive a training-camp invitation. Exhibit 10 players get bonuses of up to $50,000 to sign with a team’s G League affiliate if waived. They have to play for the affiliate for at least 60 days to get paid.
Robinson played nine games last season for the Wizards, averaging 1.4 points and 5.4 minutes. He spent time in the G League, where he played in 33 games with the Capital City Go-Go and the Blue Coats. Robinson averaged 14.2 points and 5.1 assists in 15 games with the Blue Coats.