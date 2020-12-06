The 6-foot-1 point guard in his second year out of Virginia Tech is a likely candidate to play for the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal that guarantees that Robinson will receive a training-camp invitation. Exhibit 10 players get bonuses of up to $50,000 to sign with a team’s G League affiliate if waived. They have to play for the affiliate for at least 60 days to get paid.