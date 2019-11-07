SALT LAKE CITY — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.
Best performance: This was a tough one, but I’m giving it to Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. He scored 20 points on 9-for-18 shooting, making 2 of 5 three-pointers. The Croatian also had a couple of big shots and defensive rebounds in the fourth quarter. His final basket, a three-pointer, gave Utah a 106-101 lead with 1 minute, 39 seconds remaining.
Worst performance: This goes to Tony Bradley. The Jazz reserve missed his lone shot attempt in 10 minutes, 51 seconds en route to scoring one point. He had more personal fouls (four) than rebounds (two) and graded out at a game-worst minus-17.
Best defensive performance: Joel Embiid gets this award. The Sixers center blocked two shots and altered others in his first game back after serving a two-game suspension.
Worst statistic: I had to give it to Utah’s foul shooting. The Jazz made just 16 of 24 foul shots, 66.7%.
Best statistic: Embiid’s hitting 16 of 18 foul shots. The two-time All-Star went 7-for-8 in the fourth quarter. He was clutch from the foul line during a game in which his first shot was blocked and he struggled shooting from the field.
Worst of the worst: Ben Simmons suffered a mild AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. With 8:13 left in the second quarter, he received an entry pass in the high post. He spun right to make a move. His right shoulder banged into the chest of Utah’s Royce O’Neale.