A: Thanks for the question, Brian. I think a coaching change is most likely to happen. Let’s face it. It makes no sense to trade Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons, regardless of how many times folks question if they can co-exist. (They can co-exist). Both players have the potential to be among the league’s top players in a couple of seasons. Secondly, the Sixers may have a tough time trading Al Horford and Tobias Harris due to their lucrative contracts. In regards to Josh Richardson, the Sixers seem to be very high on him. When healthy, he’s been their glue guy. So I think it would have to be the right offer to part ways with him.