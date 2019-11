In the latest edition of Locked on Sixers, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci discuss the 76ers’ unimpressive 114-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center. They then turn their attention to Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle. And the duo ends the podcast with a discussion about what the Sixers need to work on during their next five matchups against losing teams.