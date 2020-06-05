The league and the NBPA will work through several details on the resumption of the season. Both sides will also negotiate a start date for the 2020-21 season. Right now, the league wants to start training camps on Nov. 10, four weeks after the last possible day of this season’s NBA Finals. The start of the ’20-21 season is scheduled for Dec. 1. However, referring to the training-camp date, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told ESPN, “I was surprised to see it.”