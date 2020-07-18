Some think Brett Brown’s decision to switch Ben Simmons’ hand is a desperation move by an embattled coaching looking to keep his job. Others think it just camouflages a bigger issue -- the team’s miscalculation of signing Al Horford to be the starting power forward. The excitement surrounded Simmons at power forward could lead to people overlooking the fact that Sixers are paying Horford $97 million over four years to essentially be a backup center.