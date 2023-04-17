Phillies’ game against Chicago White Sox is postponed for inclement weather

CHICAGO — The game scheduled between the Chicago White Sox and Phillies for Monday night has been postponed due to a forecast of high winds and cold temperatures, the White Sox announced on Monday.

To make up for Monday’s postponement, the Phillies and White Sox will play a doubleheader on Tuesday. The first game will start at 3:10 p.m. CT and the second game will begin 30-45 minutes after the end of the first game (but not before 6:10 p.m.).

Parking lots and gates at Guaranteed Rate Field will open on Tuesday at 2:10 p.m. Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s 6:10 p.m. game can attend both games of the doubleheader. Refunds for other purchases, including sites like Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Stubhub, should be initiated at the point of purchase, according to the White Sox.