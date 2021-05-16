Chris Webber is finally going into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The former 76er was announced as a member of the Class of 2021 on Sunday. This comes eight years after becoming eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

But he’ll be enshrined in Springfield, Mass, on Sept. 11 along with Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, Ben Wallace, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Bill Russell (as a coach), former NBA coach Rick Adelman and Villanova coach Jay Wright. Russell is already in the Hall of Fame as a player.

Webber averaged 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 837 career games, including 827 starts, in 15 seasons. He spent 2 ½ seasons with the Sixers before being waived on Jan. 11, 2007. Webber averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 114 games as a Sixer.

After two seasons at Michigan, Webber was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic during the 1993 draft and traded to the Golden State Warriors.

He was traded to the then Washington Bullets after one season with the Warriors. He went on to play for the Sacramento Kings, Sixers and Pistons before ending his career back at Golden State.

In addition to being the1993-94 rookie of the year, Webber was a five-time All-Star, a five-time All-NBA selection and the 1998-99 rebounding champion. Four of his All-Star selections came as a King.

Impressive statistic for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is the only league player with at least 800 points, 400 assists and 400 rebounds while playing less than 2,000 minutes.

The Sixers point guard has 829 points, 401 assists and 417 rebounds and 1,817 minutes played.