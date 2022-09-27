CHARLESTON, S.C. — P.J. Tucker is already standing out for the 76ers.

Tuesday marked the team’s first day of training camp at The Citadel, and coach Doc Rivers said the initial practice was what one would expect. There were good moments, sloppy moments, aggressive play, a lot of fouls, guys playing too fast, and turnovers.

“But the spirit was good all practice,” Rivers said. “You can see certain guys like P.J. stand out, especially defensively. When he’s on the floor, when he’s off the floor, it is night and day.”

But it wasn’t just his stellar defense. The team’s marquee free-agent signee, Tucker constantly communicated with teammates and his basketball knowledge was visible. Rivers said it was easy for the 12th-year veteran to pick up things.

“But we need more of that from more people,” the coach said.

Tucker, whom the Sixers see as a small forward, wasn’t the only person who excelled on the defensive end.

The coach praised newcomers De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House, Montrezl Harrell, and seldom-used second-year guard Jaden Springer for their tough defense. Rivers noted that the Sixers have to figure out what position Springer is.

“Other than P.J., the best defensive player by a long shot was De’Anthony Melton today,” Rivers said. “He actually in some ways screwed practice up, because we were having our guys pick up full court. But we couldn’t run our offense because he was disrupting the guards a lot today.”

Rockets reunion

All of the Sixers’ offseason acquisitions — Tucker, Melton, House, Harrell, and Trevelin Queen — were drafted by and/or played for the Houston Rockets in the past. James Harden, who re-signed with the team this summer, is also a former Rocket.

Daryl Morey was the Rockets’ general manager for 13 seasons before being hired as the Sixers’ president of basketball operations in November 2020.

Then, in July 2021, former Rockets CEO Tad Brown was hired for the same position at Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which oversees the Sixers, New Jersey Devils, and the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

On Tuesday, Melton was asked if the new additions joke about how they all have Rockets ties.

“For sure,” he said. “When I first saw Trez, I was just like, ‘What do we have going on with this connection?’ I forgot he played in Houston, too. It was wild that everybody, Doc and Daryl are bringing their whole group back.”

But don’t call them Rockets East, at least not in front of House.

“We’re the 76ers, though,” House said. “I’m just messing.” The reserve swingman acknowledged, though, that the familiarity makes a player’s job easier.

“Like I know these guys, I can go up here,” he said. “I can work. I can do me. They know me. And in games, I’ve got to step it up. They rely on me. They trust me. They let me do my part.

“And not only that, it’s good off-the-court chemistry.”

More than basketball

Rivers wanted this trip to Charleston to be more than about basketball.

He wanted his players to learn the negative and positive history of the city that was founded in 1670 as Charles Town. Charleston was the largest port for the slave trade in North America.

“We had a professor from [College of] Charleston come in and talk to us yesterday,” Rivers said. “We’re going to do a couple of other things this week.”

Notes

The Sixers had a lineup featuring Joel Embiid at center and Paul Reed at power forward at Tuesday’s practice. ... Rivers said the team will remain in Charleston for the rest of the week despite a tropical storm watch. The city began preparations Monday for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian later this week.