Popeye Jones, a former NBA player and an assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers since 2013, has agreed to join the 76ers coaching staff, an NBA source confirmed.
The news was reported first reported by Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files.
Jones will be the second coach joining Doc Rivers' staff from the Indiana Pacers. Earlier Dan Burke, who was a Pacers assistant since 1997, was hired by the Sixers.
Jones, 50, spent 11 years playing in the NBA with six teams, including two stints with the Dallas Mavericks. The 6-foot-8 Jones averaged 7.0 points and 7.4 rebounds in his career.
Before coaching at Indiana, Jones was an assistant for three years with the Brooklyn Nets and before that began his coaching career at Dallas, where he served four seasons as head coach.