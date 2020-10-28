The 76ers are adding two new assistant coaches to Doc Rivers' staff.
On a day when it was learned that Daryl Morey will be hired as the Sixers president of basketball operations, Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Sam Cassell will be added to the staff, according to sources. That was expected to happen if Cassell didn’t receive a head coaching offer.
In addition, the Sixers confirmed an ESPN report that Dan Burke, an assistant with the Indiana Pacers since 1997 and who earlier this season said he “hated” the Sixers, will also be hired as an assistant.
Cassell has been an NBA assistant for 11 years, including the last six with the Clippers. In 15 NBA seasons, he played on three champions, two with Houston (1994 and 1995) and one with Boston in 2008, when Rivers was the head coach.
Cassell and Burke join an experienced staff that also includes former Memphis and Sacramento head coach Dave Joerger.
Burke may have a few questions to answer when he comes to Philadelphia. Two days after the Pacers lost to the Sixers, 119-116, last November, Burke didn’t exactly talk about the Sixers in complementary terms during a television interview.
“I hate that team,” Burke said. “I really wanted to win that game. I think [Joel] Embiid gets away with a bunch of [bleep] the league ignores. It would have been a good one to just walk away from.”
Before going to the Pacers, Burke, 61, spent eight seasons as a video coordinator and scout with the Portland Trail Blazers from 1989-1997.