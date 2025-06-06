Allen Iverson is a closer, why Reebok almost passed on him, and more takeaways from Netflix’s new ‘Power Moves’ docuseries

In Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson’s heyday in the NBA, the Reebok brand was considered among the best footwear in basketball. In O’Neal, the brand had the larger-than-life personality, and in Iverson, they had the influential culture setter.

Reebok, for the better part of the last 20 years, has fallen from grace, but its recent resurgence is led by the same two men who helped popularize the brand. O’Neal, who spent most of his career with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers, became the brand’s basketball president in 2023 and penned Sixers icon Iverson as his vice president.

In less than two years, the pair have combined to bring Reebok back into the basketball shoe game that culminated in the release of the Engine A shoe during NBA All-Star weekend in February. The recently released Netflix docuseries, Power Moves With Shaquille O’Neal, detailed Reebok’s journey back into the signature shoe game.

Here are four things we learned from the documentary, from players the brand missed out on to a shift in the brand’s strategy in acquiring players to represent the company …

Rebook struck out trying to land big fish like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The documentary, which bounces between multiple cities, including Reebok’s corporate headquarters in Boston, set the tone by showing a meeting between the top basketball executives for the brand, including O’Neal, Iverson, CEO Todd Krinsky, and others in 2024.

O’Neal says he felt Reebok’s legacy was “slowly starting to slip away.” Part of bringing Iverson on board with him was the former Sixers guard “has a big influence on the game, the youth, and the culture.”

In discussing their vision for what they wanted for Reebok in the basketball space, Iverson and O’Neal each agreed on the same thing: they needed a great player to represent the brand. Second came a great product, the signature shoe.

First on the list was 2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was signed to Converse at the time, but his deal was close to expiring. O’Neal, who called the guard “one of the most underrated players,” attempted several times to set up a meeting with Gilgeous-Alexander and his representatives, but never made it work. SGA ended up re-signing with Converse and was made the creative director of the basketball division.

That miss forced O’Neal to switch up Reebok’s strategy, aided by marketing manager Colin Bell. Instead of attracting already established players, the brand wanted instead to have a presence in high schools, colleges, the NBA, and WNBA.

One other player they recruited heavily was Ace Bailey, the No. 2 player in the class of 2024 and the Rutgers standout who’s a potential Sixers draft pick in this month’s draft. They secured a closed-door meeting, but according to Bell, Bailey’s counter to Reebok initial offer was out of the brand’s budget. He ended up signing with Nike instead.

The company’s first signing was an unconventional one.

The first player the Reebok basketball team had interest in and ended up signing, as shown on the documentary, was G-League player Dink Pate, who became the youngest professional basketball player in the country’s history when he turned pro at 17.

As part of their recruitment efforts, O’Neal went to Las Vegas to visit Pate in-person, a common theme throughout the series. Pate wasn’t familiar with the brand, but was sent a pair of Iverson shoes and he called them “real comfortable.”

Later in the second episode, Pate — at dinner with his family, O’Neal, and Reebok executives — committed to joining the brand on the spot.

“I know I could put myself on the map, put Reebok on the map,” Pate said afterward.

The deal was made official in October of last year. Pate averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists for the G-League’s Mexico City Capitanes last season.

Allen Iverson is a closer.

When it came to closing a deal on an athlete signing with Reebok, it was O’Neal or Iverson making the final pitch. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, who signed with the brand not long after O’Neal assumed his role as the basketball president, who was the first major signing in the new era of Reebok. O’Neal played a big role in that.

It was Iverson, though, who made the final pitch to another WNBA player, DiJonai Carrington of the Dallas Wings.

“Reebok has a unique quality in letting people be themselves,” Iverson said. “I think it’s going to be important for the younger generation.”

“When Reebok reached out to me, I felt like it was meant to be,” Carrington added. “They’re selective in their choosing. They’re just not picking anybody. … They see me and I see them.”

Carrington signed with the Reebok in April, becoming the third WNBA player to sign with the brand, along with Reese and Los Angeles Sparks’ Lexie Brown, who’s been the company since 2021. Reese debuted Reebok’s signature basketball shoe, the “Engine A’s” during a matchup with the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark last year.

On Wednesday, the brand announced her official player exclusive of the shoe, called “Pretty Gritty” featuring her own logo.

“Obviously, Shaq and AI did a great job of bringing Reebok into the light, and on the women’s side, nobody’s done that,” Reese said. “So I wanted to be one of the first. I just want Reebok to be on top.”

Iverson also made the final pitch to high school standout Nick Ament, a Tennessee commit who is from Virginia just like the former Sixers guard. O’Neal made final pitches to Pate and Chicago Bulls’ Matas Buzelis, the final athlete signing the docuseries showed.

Reebook nearly passed on Iverson.

Power Moves didn’t just focus on the current state of the brand. Krinsky had a moment to reminisce about Reebok nearly passing on Iverson back when the guard was a sophomore Georgetown. Reebok was interested in Iverson, but Paul Fireman, the CEO at the time, said “this deal is getting kind of big. It’s a lot of money, and I’m not sure we’re going to do it.”

Now 55, Krinsky, who was a merchandise manager at the time, was invited to the boardroom to discuss Iverson by Que Haskins, a former Reebok executive. Fireman famously said next, “There will always be another Allen Iverson.”

“And in unison, Q and I got up and said, ‘No, there won’t.’ And everyone’s looking around like, ‘Who is this?’” Krinsky recalled. “And then Paul, who was always interested in what the younger generation was thinking, [said], ‘So, would you tell me more?’ And we just went into this, like, rant trying to explain why Allen was so special on and off the court — speed, the explosiveness, the swagger.

“I think that did have something to do with Paul deciding, ‘OK, we’re going all in on this guy.”