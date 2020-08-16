Game 1, best-of-seven Eastern Conference first round.
When: Monday 6:30 p.m., The Field House, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Kissimmee, Fla.
TV: ESPN/NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Regular-season records: Sixers, 43-30; Celtics, 48-24.
Season series: Sixers won three of four meetings,
Coaches: Sixers, Brett Brown (7th season, playoff record 12-10); Celtics, Brad Stevens (7th season, playoff record 27-29).
SIXERS
G: Shake Milton, 6-5, 9.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.6 apg
G: Josh Richardson, 6-5, 13.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.9 apg
C: Joel Embiid, 7-0, 23.0 ppg, 11.6 rpb, 3.0 apg, 1.3 bpg
F: Al Horford, 6-9, 11.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 4.0 apg
F: Tobias Harris, 6-8, 19.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.2 apg
CELTICS
G: Kemba Walker, 6-0, 20.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.8 apg
G: Gordon Hayward, 6-7, 17.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 4.1 apg
C: Daniel Theis, 6-8, 9.2 ppg, 6.6 rpb, 1.7 apg
F: Jayson Tatum, 6-8, 23.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.0 apg
F: Jaylen Brown, 6-6, 20.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.1 apg
Injury update: Sixers, Ben Simmons, out (left knee surgery); Glenn Robinson III, out (left hip pointer, oblique strain). Celtics, Romeo Langford, questionable (right wrist sprain); Vincent Poirier, probable (left groin strain).
Quotable: “I think the thing that nobody is talking about with Simmons out is they have shooting at every other position, all nine other guys who will play around Embiid can shoot the ball. And so it makes it very difficult, you have to pick your poison at times.” — Celtics coach Brad Stevens on the Sixers