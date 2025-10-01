Quentin Grimes accepts one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer, ending free-agency standoff with Sixers

The Quentin Grimes restricted free agency saga is finally over.

Grimes’ agent, David A. Bauman, confirmed to The Inquirer that the guard has accepted his $8.7 million qualifying offer to return to the 76ers for the 2025-26 season, before becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer. The deal comes with a full no-trade clause for this season.

This short-term resolution arrived on the deadline day for Grimes to accept the qualifying offer, and about three months after free agency opened on June 30. It became clearer in recent days that both sides were likely heading toward settling on a one-year deal, given that they remained far apart in negotiations on long-term options.

The saga also turned publicly messier last week. Bauman told The Inquirer on Thursday that the Sixers’ first formal, long-term contract offer arrived earlier in the week, at four years and $39 million. A team source familiar with the negotiations strongly refuted that the Sixers had made a formal offer of $39 million, saying that conversations recently had been focused on a one-year deal that would not include a no-trade clause.

When reached by phone two more times Thursday, Bauman reiterated that combination of years and compensation had been offered.

Bauman believes Grimes still commands a salary between $20 million and $25 million annually, similar to the four-year, $100 million deal that fellow restricted free agent Josh Giddey signed with the Chicago Bulls last month.

The agent acknowledged the unfortunate timing of Grimes’ restricted free agency — both with the Sixers and across the NBA — after the 25-year-old guard averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 28 games in a breakout stretch following his trade-deadline acquisition.

Kelly Oubre Jr., Andre Drummond, and Eric Gordon had player options in their contracts entering the offseason. Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey are already signed to long-term, max contracts. The Sixers’ dreadful 2024-25 season (and draft lottery luck) also gave them the opportunity to select VJ Edgecombe third overall, with a higher starting salary than lower picks. Edgecombe’s arrival adds another player to the Sixers’ intriguing young backcourt, which includes Maxey and Jared McCain, who suffered a torn thumb ligament during a Thursday workout and underwent surgery on Tuesday.

This summer’s particularly dire — and lingering — restricted free agency market is a ramification of the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement and “apron” penalties that left fewer teams with salary-cap space or the willingness to spend. It all but eliminated player leverage in this scenario.

Jonathan Kuminga was in limbo with the Golden State Warriors before he agreed to a two-year, $48.5 million deal on Tuesday night. The Brooklyn Nets’ Cam Thomas took his qualifying offer in early September, days before Giddey agreed to his new deal with Chicago. None of those players, or Grimes, received an offer sheet from another team, which their current team would have the option to match.

For now, Grimes and the Sixers have a short-term resolution. Even in settling on a one-year deal, the Sixers still will have Grimes’ Bird rights and, they believe, an inside track to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent next summer. Additionally, a larger collection of teams is projected to have salary-cap space in the 2026 offseason.

Grimes has been absent from team activities since the Sixers officially reconvened last week, missing Friday’s media day, two practices over the weekend, and their trip to Abu Dhabi for two preseason games with the Knicks. Bauman said that should not be considered a holdout and avoided putting the guard in front of reporters with his contract situation still unresolved. Grimes is expected to join the team once it returns from overseas.

