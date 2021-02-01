Rayjon Tucker can impart some wisdom to his G League teammates on the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers’ affiliate.
The G League is playing its condensed season in the same bubble that NBA teams did last summer and fall, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Kissimmee, Fla.
The Blue Coats have been in the bubble since Jan. 27. The team had to quarantine for five days before being cleared to practice.
There will be 15 regular-season G League games. The Blue Coats open the season on Feb. 11 and will play their final regular-season game on March 6. Eight of the 18 teams will make the single-elimination playoffs. The playoffs begin March 8 and conclude March 11. G League players will be tested daily for COVID-19.
Tucker signed with the Sixers as a two-way player on Jan. 22. A two-way player can appear in up to 50 NBA games while also being able to play in the G League this season. Since he signed during the season, Tucker can appear in a prorated 39 NBA games.
Last year, the 6-foot-3 Tucker averaged 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the G League’s Wisconsin Herd, one of the G League teams that decided not to compete in this year’s bubble format. Tucker also played with the Utah Jazz last year and appeared in 20 regular-season games. He saw brief action in two playoff contests.
“Being here already [last season], I kind of tell the guys just find things that you could do by yourself, whether it’s read a book, play a video game, just kind of get your mind off basketball, just [get your mind off not being able to see people,” Tucker said Monday in a Zoom interview. “Just off the [experience] that I have been here and I know how it goes [is key], but first time around is really unusual.”
While most would love to trade places and enjoy sunny Florida over the snowy Philadelphia area, there is a mental aspect to dealing with being isolated from family and friends.
“Being mentally strong and mentally prepared is definitely one of the biggest goals that you have to have in the bubble,” he said.
The 24-year-old Tucker began his college career at Florida Gulf Coast and finished at Little Rock in his one and only season. He averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for Little Rock in 2018-19 and earned All-Sun Belt second-team honors.
After the 2019-20 NBA season, the Jazz traded Tucker and a 2027 second-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for cash on Nov. 27. He was waived the next day and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 1. The Clippers waived him on Dec. 18. A little more than a month later, he signed with the Sixers.
“I am very excited to be here with the Blue Coats,” Tucker said, “It is another opportunity to showcase my skills and hopefully get a championship here with these guys.”
Jared Brownridge: 6-3 (height), 200 (weight), 11/13/94 (DOB), Santa Clara/USA, Returning rights
Lamine Diane: 6-7, 205, 11/7/97, CSUN/Senegal, Affiliate
Michael Frazier II: 6-3, 200, 3/8/94, Florida/USA, Returning rights
Jemerrio Jones: 6-5, 175, 4/9/75, New Mexico State/USA, G League draft (via Wisconsin)
Braxton Key: 6-8, 230, 2/14/97, Virginia/USA, G League draft
Frank Mason: 5-11, 190, 4/3/94, Kansas/USA, Affiliate
Ivan Rabb: 6-10, 220, 2/4/97, California/USA, Returning rights
Paul Reed: 6-8, 218, 6/14/99, DePaul/USA, Two-way
Justin Robinson: 6-1, 195, 10/12/97, Virginia Tech/USA, Returning rights
Brandon Sampson: 6-5, 184, 5/1/97, LSU/USA, Returning rights
Rayjon Tucker: 6-3, 209, 9/24/97, Little Rock/USA, Two-way
Julian Washburn: 6-8, 210, 12/18/91, UTEP/USA, Returning rights