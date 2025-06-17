Sixers’ Ricky Council IV understands entering next season on a non-guaranteed contract is his ‘last chance’

Ricky Council IV lifted his arms to encourage the crowd of children to make noise, then slapped hands with a few in the corner. He then elevated to snag the tossed basketball out of midair and dunk it, much to the delight of the kids attending the Philly All-American summer basketball camp.

That was the high-flying athleticism Council has become known for during his first two seasons as a 76er. His Monday afternoon appearance at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center was also evidence that he has spent the bulk of his offseason in Philly. He wanted to stay “in the front office’s eyes” while working directly with staff and teammates, he said. Because after a shaky second NBA season, Council understands the magnitude of entering the 2025-26 campaign on a non-guaranteed contract.

“It’s the last chance,” Council told The Inquirer. “I’ve always had my back against the wall. It’s nothing new, so there’s no pressure. Just trying to stay as healthy as I can, and everything else will work out for itself. Because I know if my body is 100%, I’m capable of doing anything.”

Council acknowledged Monday that he did not feel fully healthy from “a little after the All-Star break” through the end of the Sixers’ dreadful 24-58 season. The unspecified issue was “nothing crazy,” he added, “but just something I needed to get corrected [and] fixed.” He did not partake in any basketball activities for about two weeks after the season, which he acknowledged was challenging but necessary for his physical and mental health. And before coming to Monday’s camp, Council said, he had been in the Sixers’ training room.

Oddly enough, Council played a team-high 73 games in 2024-25. And although nagging health troubles may have contributed to Council’s disappointing season, it’s also was clear that Nick Nurse’s coaching staff lacked trust in the 6-foot-6, 207-pound wing. Even amid a glut of injuries and an organizational shift into tank mode for the stretch run, Council sometimes slipped out of the rotation. He averaged 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 17.1 minutes per game.

That eye-test regression arrived after an impressive rookie season, when Council earned a standard contract despite going undrafted. He also became a fan favorite because of his relentless playing style and highlight-worthy moments on the open floor.

Council said he has been back to consistent workouts for about a month. The Sixers coaches have emphasized shooting consistency, after he connected on 38.2% of his field-goal attempts and fired too many ill-advised step-back three-pointers last season. They have also drilled ballhandling, decision-making, and playing off two feet when he gets in the lane, which also was a priority for fellow super athlete Kelly Oubre Jr. under Nurse last season. Council has kept a keen eye on the NBA playoffs, he said, during which he has taken note of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s and Indiana Pacers’ team chemistry.

A portion of Monday’s agenda was for the kids. Council began his visit with a Q&A, with topics ranging from his highest-scoring game (20 points at the San Antonio Spurs in March), the NBA’s best point guards (he naturally shouted out teammate Tyrese Maxey), and growing up with three siblings. Then, Council hopped into a game of knockout, awarding signed photos to the campers who advanced the furthest. After Council’s final soaring dunk, he went around the half-circle for more high fives.

That was one part of Council’s offseason largely spent in Philly. Because he knows this stretch is crucial to seizing his opportunity to stick with the Sixers.

“[The coaches] know what we all need to work on the most, obviously,” Council said. “They’re with us every day.”