Chester native Rondae Hollis-Jefferson earning Kobe comparisons at FIBA World Cup

Chester native Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is earning Kobe Bryant comparisons at the FIBA World Cup.

It’s not just the No. 24 he wears on his jersey while representing the Jordan national team, or his shaved head, or even the Kobe-like armband that he wears. His playing style and movements on the floor in Jordan’s two World Cup games against Greece and New Zealand look eerily like a left-handed Bryant.

A former first-round draft pick who spent six years in the NBA, Hollis-Jefferson was naturalized by Jordan this year to be able to play for the Middle East nation at the World Cup in Manila.

Although Jordan has lost both of its games, Hollis-Jefferson has delivered big shots to keep his team within striking distance. In Jordan’s 92-71 loss to Greece, Hollis-Jefferson had 24 points and nine rebounds. Against New Zealand, Hollis-Jefferson put up 39 points, including a four-point play as the clock expired that sent the game to overtime.

Although Jordan lost, 97-85, and was subsequently eliminated from the tournament, chants of “Kobe!” rained down from fans in the Mall of Asia Arena.

“It means a lot, it’s an honor. There’s only one Kobe, for sure. But to feel that love and energy down the stretch and to hit those big shots, God was with me, and Kobe was with me, for sure,” Hollis-Jefferson said after the game.

Though they are mathematically unable to advance, Jordan has one final group stage game remaining. It will take on Team USA on Wednesday at 4:40 a.m. Philadelphia time.

Hollis-Jefferson, 28, most recently played professionally in the Philippine Basketball Association for TNT Tropang Giga, whom he signed with in February and led to the PBA Governors’ Cup in April. Hollis-Jefferson was named the PBA’s best import, the award given to the best non-Filipino player in the conference. His contract ends in February and has an NBA out clause.

Drafted 23rd overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2015 after playing in college at Arizona, Hollis-Jefferson played four seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and also signed contracts with the Toronto Raptors and the Blazers. He has not played in the NBA since 2021.

Hollis-Jefferson went to Chester High School, where he set a record for career rebounds with 780 and led his team to its first undefeated season in school history.

He won two state titles with Chester and narrowly missed out on a third. In 2013, Hollis-Jefferson’s senior year, Chester lost the state title to Lower Merion — Bryant’s alma mater.