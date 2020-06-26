The 6-foot-6 Broekhoff was waived by the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 10. One of his best games this season was against the Sixers. On Dec. 20, he scored eight points in a little more than 18 minutes off the bench as the visiting Mavericks beat the Sixers, 117-98. It was one of only two home losses for the Sixers, who were 29-2 at the Wells Fargo Center.