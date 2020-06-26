Ryan Broekhoff, a sharp-shooting forward most recently with the Dallas Mavericks, will be signing a free-agent contract for the rest of the season with the 76ers.
A Sixers source confirmed the news, first reported by ESPN.
The Sixers had one roster spot available so the addition of Broekhoff gives them 17 players, the maximum number they can bring to Orlando when the NBA resumes its season. The 22 teams will depart for Orlando on July 7, 8 or 9. The Sixers will leave on July 9.
The first games are scheduled to be played on July 30.
The 6-foot-6 Broekhoff was waived by the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 10. One of his best games this season was against the Sixers. On Dec. 20, he scored eight points in a little more than 18 minutes off the bench as the visiting Mavericks beat the Sixers, 117-98. It was one of only two home losses for the Sixers, who were 29-2 at the Wells Fargo Center.
Broekhoff, who is from Australia, averaged 4.2 points in 17 games this season for the Mavericks. During his two seasons in Dallas, which consists of 59 games, he has shot 40.3 percent from three-point range.
Turning 30 in August, Broekhoff is a former Horizon League Player of the Year at Valparaiso.