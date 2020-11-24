Ryan Broekhoff, who signed with the 76ers before the NBA’s restart in July but opted out after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, has signed a free-agent contract with the Sixers. An NBA source confirmed the signing, first reported by ESPN.
The source also told The Inquirer that the contract is non-guaranteed.
The 6-foot-6 shooting guard, from Australia, was the Horizon League player of the year at Valparaiso. After playing professionally in Turkey for two seasons and in Russia for three, he was signed by the Dallas Mavericks.
Broekhoff played parts of two seasons with Dallas, appearing in 17 games last season, averaging 4.2 points and shooting 39.2% from three-point range. In 59 career NBA games, he has shot 40.3% from beyond the arc.
One of his best games came last season at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 20, when Dallas beat the Sixers, 117-98. He scored eight points in a little more than 18 minutes off the bench. Broekhoff was waived by the Mavericks on Feb. 11.
The Sixers are to begin training camp on Dec. 1. The NBA season is expected to start Dec. 22.