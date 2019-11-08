Milton was averaging 6.3 points and 8.7 minutes and shooting 44.4% on three-pointers when he got hurt. The second-year player saw only 1:06 of mop-up duty in the Oct. 23 season opener against the Boston Celtics. However, he had 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting, making 2 of 3 three-pointers, and two assists and two rebounds in 12:09 three nights later against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.