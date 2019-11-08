DENVER — Shake Milton is ready to get back on the court.
The 76ers’ reserve combo guard has looked good in his rehab for a left knee sprain and bone bruise. Tonight’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center will mark the fifth game he’s missed since injuring the knee Oct. 28 at Atlanta.
Milton will be evaluated this weekend before Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center.
“I feel good,” he said. “Slowly but surely, just progressing and working with the training staff, and feeling a lot better.”
Milton was averaging 6.3 points and 8.7 minutes and shooting 44.4% on three-pointers when he got hurt. The second-year player saw only 1:06 of mop-up duty in the Oct. 23 season opener against the Boston Celtics. However, he had 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting, making 2 of 3 three-pointers, and two assists and two rebounds in 12:09 three nights later against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Milton followed that up with nine points, hitting 2 of 5 shots — all three-pointers — in 12:32 before getting injured against the Hawks.
Milton was selected, out of SMU, with the 54th pick of the 2018 draft. The Sixers signed him to a two-way contract, but he had that converted to a four-year NBA deal in July.
He is averaging 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds and shooting 34% on three-pointers in 23 career NBA games.