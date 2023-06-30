Shake Milton moves on from Sixers for two-year, $10 million deal with Minnesota Timberwolves

Shake Milton has agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves and will leave the 76ers in free agency, according to ESPN.

Milton has spent the first five seasons of his NBA career with the Sixers, working his way up from second-round draft pick on a two-way contract to a rotation contributor.

He averaged 8.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds in Sixers regular-season games last season, particularly thriving when moved into the starting lineup when guards James Harden and Tyrese Maxey were out with foot injuries. He surpassed 20 points in five games during that stretch.

But Milton was not part of the Sixers’ playoff rotation, playing 22 total minutes in 11 games against the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.