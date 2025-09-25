Kyle Lowry joins Prime Video as an NBA analyst — while still playing for the Sixers

As Kyle Lowry enters his 20th season, the six-time All-Star will take on a new role as an NBA analyst for Prime Video. The 76ers point guard will join NBA on Prime, making appearances on its studio show throughout the 2025-26 season.

“I’m excited to start the next chapter of my basketball journey with the Prime Sports team,” Lowry said in a news release. “The talent they’ve assembled is incredible, and together we’ll deliver something fresh and special for basketball fans worldwide. It’s an honor to be part of this from day one, and I’m committed to sharing the insights I’ve gained from my career through NBA on Prime for years to come."

The former Villanova guard has earned six All-Star selections, earned an Olympic gold medal, and led the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA championship. He signed with the Sixers in February 2024.

Now the 39-year-old plans to make his transition into broadcasting as an active player by joining Prime Video, with increased responsibilities expected to come in the future.

“We look forward to Kyle’s contributions to our team both this season as an active player and in the future,” Prime Sports’ head of on-air talent, Amina Hussein, said in a statement. “His authentic personality and deep understanding of today’s game will offer viewers unique analysis as we deliver NBA coverage that celebrates the game, and educates fans around the world.”

This won’t be the first time an active player has joined a broadcast as an analyst. TNT’s Inside the NBA did something similar with Golden State’s Draymond Green when it signed him to a multiyear deal in 2022. Throughout the season, the forward made appearances during the program’s studio shows.

NBA on Prime’s coverage will begin Oct. 24 with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Celtics vs. the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Sixers aren’t scheduled to play that day, so fans can expect to see Lowry in the Prime studio.