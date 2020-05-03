Entering Game 1 in Los Angeles, the Lakers carried a 19-game winning streak. Seeded No. 2 in the Western Conference, the Lakers had won their final eight regular-season games and were 11-0 in the playoffs. In the first round, the Lakers swept Portland in three games during their best-of-five series. Then it was consecutive 4-0 sweeps over Sacramento and the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs.