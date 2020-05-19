The Sixers also didn’t get anything for Bolden. Lacking a roster spot, the 6-10 forward spent the 2017-18 season playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv of the Israeli Premier League and the EuroLeague. He joined the Sixers last season. But the Australian made only four NBA appearances this season, spending a lot of time with the Sixers’ NBA G-League team, the Delaware Blue Coats. Philly eventually waived him to create the roster spot needed to turn Norvel Pelle’s two-way deal into a full NBA contract. Bolden is an NBA talent, who played out of position in Philly and was a causality of the overcrowded center position.