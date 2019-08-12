No doubt that ABC is already getting its promotion department ready to bill this as a Christmas Day game between potential Eastern Conference finalists. Also no doubt there will be plenty of mention of the last meeting when the Bucks won in Philadelphia on April 4, with MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo totaling 45 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks, while Joel Embiid had 34 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks for the Sixers.