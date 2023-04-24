Sixers to begin East semifinals at Boston on Saturday if Celtics close out Hawks on Tuesday

The 76ers will face the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday, April 29, at TD Garden if the Celtics close out their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

Under the scenario, Game 2 would be Monday, May 1, in Boston. Games 3 and 4 would be in Philadelphia on May 5 and 7. If needed, Game 5 would be May 9 in Boston. Game 6 would be May 11 at the Wells Fargo Center, and Game 7 would be May 14 in Beantown.

The Celtics now have a 3-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series with Atlanta. Game 5 of the first-round series will be in Boston.

If that series concludes in six or seven games, the Sixers would open the second round against Celtics/Hawks series winner on May 1. Game 2 would be May 3. The dates for the Games 3 through 7 would be same.

As the No. 2 seed, the Celtics would have home court advantage over No. 3 Sixers. The Sixers would receive home court advantage over No. 7 Atlanta.

