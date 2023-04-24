Sixers to begin East semifinals at Boston on Saturday if Celtics close out Hawks on Tuesday
If the Celtics are nearly as efficient as the Sixers have been in dispatching first-round opponents, a new playoff series could start as early as this coming weekend.
The 76ers will face the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday, April 29, at TD Garden if the Celtics close out their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.
Under the scenario, Game 2 would be Monday, May 1, in Boston. Games 3 and 4 would be in Philadelphia on May 5 and 7. If needed, Game 5 would be May 9 in Boston. Game 6 would be May 11 at the Wells Fargo Center, and Game 7 would be May 14 in Beantown.
The Celtics now have a 3-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series with Atlanta. Game 5 of the first-round series will be in Boston.
If that series concludes in six or seven games, the Sixers would open the second round against Celtics/Hawks series winner on May 1. Game 2 would be May 3. The dates for the Games 3 through 7 would be same.
As the No. 2 seed, the Celtics would have home court advantage over No. 3 Sixers. The Sixers would receive home court advantage over No. 7 Atlanta.
