Sixers-Nets Game 2 takeaways: Joel Embiid’s passing, irresistible Tyrese Maxey, physicality overflows

Joel Embiid played point center.

The Brooklyn Nets let Tyrese Maxey roam freely.

And this a physical series.

These three things stood out in the 76ers’ 96-84 Game 2 victory over the Nets at the Wells Fargo Center. The victory gives the Sixers a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Point center

Embiid made a huge impact distributing the ball.

Early on, the Sixers center ran a lot of the offense. He would grab the defensive rebound, dribble up the court, and get his squad into the offensive set.

On one possession, he drove the lane, drew the double-team and kicked the ball out to Maxey. The Sixers shooting guard buried the open three-pointer to pull the Sixers, who trailed, 17-13, within one point (17-16) with 4 minutes, 44 seconds left in the quarter.

Embiid finished the quarter with six points on 2-for-3 shooting to go with eight rebounds and three assists. He ended up with 20 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks, and one steal. If there was a glaring blemish in his game, it was his eight turnovers.

“I was really proud of Jo,” coach Doc Rivers said of Embiid willingly making the extra effort of finding teammates with passes. “He just let the game come to him.”

Embiid attempted only 11 shots, making six while distributing the ball.

“It’s the playoffs,” Embiid said. “You got to do whatever it takes. I’m double-, triple-teamed. If I want, I can get a shot. Is it going to be a good shot? For me, I think so most of the time. You got to trust it and keep making the right plays.”

Letting Maxey roam free

Throughout much of Game 2, it was as if the Nets didn’t think Maxey could beat them.

James Harden couldn’t make a shot, leaving Maxey as the only Sixer who could create for himself on Monday.

But Brooklyn kept leaving the shooting guard open. Maxey responded by torching them over and over again.

Maxey finished with a game-high 33 points on 13-for-23 shooting, including making 6 of 13 three-pointers.

“That’s playoff basketball, man,” Nets guard Cam Johnson said of Maxey’s hot night. “It’s a good team. Good guys are locked in, playing at the highest level, highest focus so you gotta expect to a degree that somebody’s going to step up their game. And it’s not like [Maxey’s] not a usual suspect. That guy can score the ball.”

He sure can, and Brooklyn didn’t do much to prevent it.

Physicality

This time, the Nets fought back.

One game after being roughed up, they turned Monday’s game into a physical affair. It wasn’t quite 1980s or 1990s basketball. But by today’s standards, the game was full of contact. And it’s going to get more physical as the series continues.

“I mean, it’s funny, last year we played the Toronto Raptors in the first round,” Maxey said. “We played them twice in the preseason, then four times in the regular season, which is six, right? And then we played six games in the playoffs. You get tired of seeing people and it gets real physical, but that’s just part of the playoffs. That’s why NBA fans love it and us as players compete and we love it every single night.”

Best and worst awards

Best performance: This goes to Maxey. The third-year guard was in attack mode from the start, scoring nine points in the first quarter.

Worst performance: This is a tough one, but I have to give it Georges Niang. He had three fouls, two turnovers, and zero points with zero shot attempts in 12 minutes, 52 seconds.

Best defensive player: This goes to Embiid. He finished with a game-high three blocks to go with one steal.

Worst statistic: This goes to Embiid’s eight turnovers.

Best statistic: I have to give this to the Sixers outscoring Brooklyn, 18-0, in second-chance points.