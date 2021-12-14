MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 126-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night at the FedExForum.

Best performance: Dillon Brooks finished with 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting to go with six rebounds. Fourteen of his points came in the first half on 6-of-8 shooting. He sat out the fourth quarter. This was the second straight and third time in four games with 21 or more points for Brooks.

Worst performance: Georges Niang gets this on a night when he was a game-worst minus 25. The Sixers reserve power forward scored six points on 3-for-7 shooting. However, he committed three turnovers and struggled on defense.

Best defensive performance: Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with a team-high two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes of action. Sixers center Andre Drummond (three blocks) and Charles Bassey (four) finished with more blocks. However, Jackson had a bigger defensive impact than Drummond and three of Bassey’s blocks came in the fourth quarter of a blowout.

Worst statistic: The Sixers struggled from three-point land. They made only 4 of 22 (18.2%).

Best statistic: The Grizzlies are great thieves. They recorded 12 steals to set a franchise record of 10 or more steals for the eighth consecutive game.

Worst of the worst: The Sixers dropped to 3-8 in games without Joel Embiid. Their wins without him came against the 14-13 Denver Nuggets, the 11-16 Portland Trail Blazers and the 11-17 Sacramento Kings. They struggled offensively without him in the second half Monday. His presence was missed the entire game on the defensive end.