Best performance: I had to give this award to James Harden. The Rockets shooting guard showed why he is, once again, a candidate to win his second MVP award. He finished with a game-high 44 points to go 11 rebounds and 11 assists to post his first triple-double of the season. Harden made 13 of 24 shots, including 6 of 12 three-pointers. He also made all 12 of his foul shots.