Best performance: This goes to James Ennis III on a night his Sixers teammate Joel Embiid finished with game highs of 27 points and 17 rebounds. As good as those stats were, Philly would not have avoided an embarrassing loss to the Eastern Conference’s worst team without Ennis. The reserve swingman scored 18 of his season-high 20 points after intermission. He made 4 of 5 shots — including going 3-for-4 on three-pointers — while hitting all nine of his free throws. Clutch, Ennis tallied 10 of his points in the fourth quarter. He also graded out at a game-best plus-17.